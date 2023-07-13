Train cancellations amid waterlogging: Over 300 mail & express trains, 406 passenger trains cancelled between July 7-15

Amid the waterlogging that several regions in India have been witnessing, over 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled over the past few days between July 7 and July 15, the officials said on Thursday.

They added that about 600 mail and express trains and 500 passenger trains have been affected by waterlogging.

The regions in Northwest India saw continuous rainfall over three days from July 8. Several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded “heavy to extremely heavy” rains. As a result of this, rivers, creeks and drains overflowed and caused massive damage to infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The Northern Railways has cancelled around 300 mail and express trains, short-terminated 100 trains and diverted 191 more. Around 67 trains were also short-originated, the officials revealed. Waterlogging also caused Northern railways to cancel 406 passenger trains, divert 28 trains, short-originated 56 and short-terminated 54 trains, they added.

Heavy rainfall wreck havoc in north India

The talk around heavy downpour in north India refuses to die as several regions continue to face the fury of the season. While many regions are witnessing heavy floods, Delhi has been put on extreme flood alert after Yamuna’s water level hit an all-time high of 208.6 metres.The areas surrounding the river are submerged underwater, prompting evacuation of the residents. Three water treatment plants have been shut down because of the flooding. The government has extended the closure of non-essential government offices, schools and colleges until July 16.

