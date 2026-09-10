Rail passengers across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to benefit from capacity expansion on five railway corridors, with additional tracks planned to enhance mobility, service reliability and operational efficiency.

The five projects include a mix of doubling, third, and fourth lines, and multitracking. The combined estimated cost of the projects is around Rs 10,021 crore and they are planned for completion up to 2029-30.

Southern Railway, in its official post on X, termed the development as a “Massive Infra Upgrade for Southern Railway”, stating the projects will boost capacity and strengthen connectivity across the region.

Which 5 railway routes will be expanded?

Railway section Work planned Length Location shown in Southern Railway map Arakkonam–Renigunta 3rd and 4th lines 77 km Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh side Whitefield–Bangarapet 3rd and 4th lines 47 km Karnataka Hosur–Omalur Doubling 147 km Tamil Nadu Salem–Karur–Dindigul Doubling 159 km Tamil Nadu Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)–Kazipet Multitracking 110 km Telangana

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As per Southern Railway post, the five corridors span the four southern states. It also mentions about the 77 km Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line project and the 159 km Salem-Karur -Dindigul doubling project.

What will passengers gain?

For passengers, the key impact identified by the government is increased lien capacity. As per the PIB, the projects are expected to improve mobility and make railway operations more efficient and reliable while also helping to ease congestion.

“The increased line capacity will majorly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” PIB stated.

The government added that the projects are likely to “streamline operations and alleviate congestion.”

The capacity expansion will boost connectivity to around 2,121 villages, which have a combined population of about 52 lakh.

Tirupati to Kodaikanal: Tourist connectivity in focus

The projects are also expected to enhance rail connectivity to several tourist and religious destinations.

The places include Tirupati, Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur, Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruttani, Bangaru Tirupati, Kolar Golds fields and Sri Seethi Byraveshwara Swamy Temple.

The list also includes Hogenakkal Falls, Kodaikanal Hills, Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Hosur Fort, Kodaikanal Hills, Kalyana Pasupatheswar Temple, Mettur Dam, Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, and Namakkal Fort.

In Telangana, Bhongir Fort, Surendrapuri and Yadagirigutta Temple and Swarnagiri Temple have been underlined among the destinations expected to witness improved rail connectivity.

Projects to support 47 MTPA additional freight

The five corridors are also essential for transporting coal, iron, steel, cement, automobiles, foodgrains, containers, petroleum products and fertilisers. The capacity expansion is expected to lead to an additional 47 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic.

The government estimates that the projects could also reduce oil imports by around 8 crore litres and lower CO2 emissions by around 42 crores kg. The estimated reduction in emissions is equal to planting around 2 crore trees.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on improving multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated focus on planning and stakeholder consultations.