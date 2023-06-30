Tickets are in high demand for India’s 7th Vande Bharat Express – Know routes, stoppages, frequency and speed

The tickets for India’s 7th Vande Bharat Express are in high demand for upcoming Durga Puja vacation. This blue and white colour train is witnessing full occupancy since its inception last year. The train operates between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

All tickets have been sold out within hours after the bookings opened for journey dates October 20, 2023 to October 24, 2023. The commuters are preferring the semi-high speed train for their North Bengal and North East bound touring plan encompassing Darjeeling-Himalayan and Dooars region.

In a statement, Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway said, “The train is already a hit. Travel enthusiasts are preferring Vande Bharat Express (Howrah-NJP). The demand for tickets has already reached its peak and is rising sky high. We are very happy to see the response of travel enthusiasts.”

The train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022, through video conferencing. The train is being operated and maintained by the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. This is also the first new age train for West Bengal.

Stoppages and Frequency of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and vice versa, the semi-high speed train halts at three railway stations. These are – Bolpur S Niketan, Malda Town, and Barsoi Junction. The train runs six days a week except Wednesday.

Distance and Travel Time of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-

The blue and white colour train covers a distance of 561 km in seven hours and 30 minutes. Thus it brought down the travel time between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the Northeast considerably.

Speed and Composition of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:-

The 16 coach Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri runs at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. It has an average speed of 75kmph.