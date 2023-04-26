Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express begins commercial run from today – Know travel time, stoppage points, and significance

India’s 16th Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial service from Kerala’s Kasaragod railway station today. This will be the first and third new age train for Kerala and the Southern Railway (SR) zone respectively. The seats in this new semi-high speed train have been fully booked for this week.

The regular service of this blue and white colour train will commence on April 28, 2023 (Friday) from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The children, rail enthusiasts and the general public have arrived at the railway stations to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service.

Kasaragod, the land of culture and progress, welcomes the #VandeBharatExpress with open arms! It's a moment of pride and joy for us as we mark the arrival of this engineering marvel.



#RailInfra4Kerala #VandeBharat @narendramodi @RailMinIndia @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/SC9ZT2LJ0j — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) April 25, 2023

Distance and Travel time:-

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 588 km in 08:05 hrs. Thus, it is reducing the average travel time by three hours.

Capturing the moment with the first #VandeBharat in Kerala! The excitement and joy on these faces say it all. We're thrilled to welcome this symbol of progress and innovation to our beautiful state.#VandeBharatExpress #RailInfra4Kerala #SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/RmxvNOltVq — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) April 25, 2023

Frequency of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

This new blue and white colour train will operate on all days except Thursday.

Stoppages of Kerala first Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod and vice versa, this new train will halt at seven stations. These are – Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Kerala's First #VandeBharatExpress was greeted with a warm and colourful welcome at Ernakulam town station, with the women's band adding an extra sense of festivity to the event with traditional Chenda Melam of Thrissur Pooram fame.#VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/4SPkWcgdVt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 25, 2023

Timings of 20633/20634 TVC-KGW-TVC Vande Bharat Express:-

From Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod:

The Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 05:20 hrs.

Arrival at Kollam – 06:07 hrs

Departure from Kollam – 06:09 hrs

Arrival at Kottayam – 07:25 hrs

Departure from Kottayam – 07:27 hrs

Arrival at Ernakulam Town – 08:17 hrs

Departure from Ernakulam Town – 08:20 hrs

Arrival at Thrissur – 09:22 hrs

Departure from Thrissur – 09:24 hrs

Arrival at Shoranur Junction – 10:02 hrs

Departure from Shoranur Junction – 10:04 hrs

Arrival at Kozhikode – 11:03 hrs

Departure from Kozhikode – 11:05 hrs

Arrival at Kannur – 12:03 hrs

Departure from Kannur – 12:05 hrs

Arrival at Kasaragod – 13:25 hrs

From Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Central:

After a brief halt for one hour, the train will again depart for Thiruvananthapuram Central at 14:30 hrs.

Arrival at Kannur – 15:28 hrs

Departure from Kannur – 15:30 hrs

Arrival at Kozhikode – 16:28 hrs

Departure from Kozhikode – 16:30 hrs

Arrival at Shoranur Junction – 17:28 hrs

Departure from Shoranur Junction – 17:30 hrs

Arrival at Thrissur – 18:03 hrs

Departure from Thrissur – 18:05 hrs

Arrival at Ernakulam Town – 19:05 hrs

Departure from Ernakulam Town – 19:08 hrs

Arrival at Kottayam – 20:00 hrs

Departure from Kottayam – 20:02 hrs

Also Read Indian Railways to soon begin production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express at THIS factory – Details here



Arrival at Kollam – 21:18 hrs

Departure from Kollam – 21:20 hrs

Arrival at Thiruvananthapuram Central – 22:35 hrs

Significance of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express:-

Connectivity:

The ultra modern train will ensure faster connectivity from Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts to the state capital. The train will prove to be beneficial for the people of Thiruvananthapuram and its neighbouring districts.

Tourism:

It will also boost religious tourism to Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple, etc. It will also enhance tourism to scenic and historical sites like Kovalam Beach, Poovar Island, Ernakulam’s backwaters, Ashtamudi Lake, Bekal Fort, etc.