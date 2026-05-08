Passengers travelling between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to benefit from a new weekly train service announced by the South Central Railway. The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of the Secunderabad–Anakapalle–Secunderabad Weekly Express, which will now operate as a regular train instead of a special service.

This train is expected to make long-distance travel more reliable, and comfortable for commuters who frequently move between these two important regions. Check out all the details related to this train service below:

Secunderabad–Anakapalle–Secunderabad Weekly Express: Train details

Train No. From – To Days of Service Journey Commencing on 17043 Secunderabad–Anakapalle Weekly Express Sunday 26 May 2026 17044 Anakapalle–Secunderabad Weekly Express Monday 18 May 2026

The new service will run under Train Nos. 17043 and 17044. Train No. 17043 Secunderabad–Anakapalle Weekly Express will operate every Sunday, with its first scheduled run starting on 24 May 2026. In the return direction, Train No. 17044 Anakapalle–Secunderabad Weekly Express will run every Monday, beginning from 18 May 2026.

This train has been introduced by regularising the earlier special train service operating on this route, which means passengers will now get a permanent weekly schedule instead of temporary arrangements.

The train will follow its designated route with multiple stoppages across important stations along Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These stoppages includes : Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili, Anakapalli

What this new train means for daily and weekly travellers ?

For regular commuters, this new weekly express is expected to bring better planning and convenience. Earlier, passengers often depended on limited train options or last-minute special services, which made travel uncertain. With this new schedule, passengers can now plan their journeys in advance.. The Sunday departure from Secunderabad is especially useful for weekend travellers, while the Monday return from Anakapalle supports smooth planning for those coming back after short trips.

Improved comfort and reliable connectivity

By making the service permanent, Indian Railways is ensuring more stable connectivity between Telangana and the coastal Andhra region. This also means better crowd management and a more organised travel experience for passengers.