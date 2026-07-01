Rail connectivity between Telangana and West Bengal will continue to get a boost as East Coast Railway has extended the services of the Shalimar–Charlapalli Special Train.

The decision comes in response to the strong demand for the weekly special service operating on this route.

The extension is expected to benefit passengers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal during the ongoing summer travel season.

Railway authorities have also announced the revised schedule, along with details of the train’s route, stoppages, and coach composition. Check out all the details below.

Revised Schedule of the Special Train

Train No. From-To Days of Service Earlier Notified up to Period of Extension 08045 Shalimar–Charlapalli Special Friday June 26, 2026 July 3 – July 31, 2026 08046 Charlapalli–Shalimar Special Saturday June 27, 2026 July 4 – August 1, 2026



ALSO READ Travelling Between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur? Check the Weekly Special Train Schedule

The Shalimar–Charlapalli Special (Train No. 08045) will continue to run every Friday. The train was earlier scheduled to operate up to June 26, 2026, but its services have now been extended from July 3, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 08046 (Charlapalli–Shalimar Special) will continue to run every Saturday. Initially notified up to June 27, 2026, the train will now operate from July 4, 2026, to August 1, 2026.

ALSO READ Travelling Between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur? Check the Weekly Special Train Schedule

Coach Composition and Major Stations covered

The special train will pass through several important railway stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Major stoppages include Charlapalli, Kazipet Junction, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Vizianagaram Junction, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur Junction, Santragachi Junction, and Shalimar.

The Shalimar–Charlapalli Special Train will operate with a total of 22 coaches, including 2 Luggage-cum-Divyang Friendly Coaches, 4 General Coaches, 12 Sleeper Coaches, 2 AC 3-Tier Coaches, and 2 AC 2-Tier Coaches.