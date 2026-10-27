With Diwali and other festive occasions approaching, demand for train travel is expected to rise as people travel to visit family and friends.To accommodate the additional rush, South Central Railway will operate 22 special train services between Secunderabad, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Hyderabad from October 26 to November 5, 2026.

These additional services are intended to provide more travel options during this period and help passengers plan their journeys.

The trains will cover several stations across Telangana, including Jangaon, Kazipet, Ramagundam and Asifabad Road, improving access to towns along the route.

Passengers travelling between these destinations and Hyderabad or Secunderabad can check the train timings and stoppages before booking their tickets.

Secunderabad–Sirpur Kagaznagar special train timings

Train number 07711, operating from Secunderabad to Sirpur Kagaznagar, will run for 11 trips between October 26 and November 5, 2026. The train will depart from Secunderabad at 12:10 pm and arrive at Sirpur Kagaznagar at 5:30 pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, train number 07712, running from Sirpur Kagaznagar to Hyderabad, will also operate for 11 trips during the same period. It will depart from Sirpur Kagaznagar at 6 pm and reach Hyderabad at 11:15 pm.

Train Number Route Departure Arrival 07711 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kagaznagar 12:10 PM 05:30 PM 07712 Sirpur Kagaznagar – Hyderabad 06:00 PM 11:15 PM

Key stoppages along the route

The trains will stop at Charalapalli, Bhongir, Yadadri, Jangaon, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli and Asifabad Road in both directions.

The special trains will have AC Chair Car, Reserved Second Sitting Class and General Second Class coaches, offering passengers different seating options for their journeys.

Improved connectivity to towns across Telangana

The special trains will strengthen rail connectivity between Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Sirpur Kagaznagar, covering several towns across Telangana.

With stoppages at Jangaon, Kazipet, Mancherial, Bellampalli and Asifabad Road, the services will improve access to these locations and provide passengers with more direct travel options along the route.

The additional services will also make it easier for passengers from these towns to travel towards Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as reach destinations along the route.