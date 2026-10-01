South Central Railway (SCR) will operate six weekly special train services between Charlapalli and Hazrat Nizamuddin and between Charlapalli and Sasaram during the festive season to meet the expected rise in passenger demand.

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The services will operate between October 8 and December 2, 2026, with a total of 42 trips planned across the three train pairs. The special trains will connect Telangana with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other major destinations on the routes.

Charlapalli-Hazrat Nizamuddin specials to run 26 trips

Train Nos. 07021/07022 Charlapalli-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Charlapalli Special will operate seven trips in each direction. Train No. 07021 will run every Monday from October 19 to November 30, while Train No. 07022 will operate every Wednesday from October 21 to December 2.

Another pair, Train Nos. 07023/07024, will operate on a different weekly schedule. Train No. 07023 Charlapalli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will run on Tuesdays from October 20 to November 24, covering six trips. The return service, Train No. 07024, will operate on Thursdays from October 22 to November 26, also covering six trips.

The two train pairs will provide additional travel options between Telangana and the Delhi region during the festive period.

Train Nos. 07021/07022 will halt at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Dhaulpur, Agra Cantt., Mathura and Kosi Kalan in both directions.

Train Nos. 07023/07024 will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

Both pairs will have AC Two-Tier, AC Three-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Charlapalli-Sasaram special to run 16 trips

Train Nos. 07041/07042 Charlapalli-Sasaram-Charlapalli Special will operate for eight trips in each direction.

Train No. 07041 will run every Thursday from October 8 to November 26, while Train No. 07042 will operate every Friday from October 9 to November 27.

The service will connect important stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Its stoppages will include Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Bhabua Road.

The Charlapalli-Sasaram special will comprise AC First Class, AC Two-Tier, AC Three-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The additional services are intended to provide more travel options during the festive season, particularly on long-distance routes between Telangana, central India, Delhi and Bihar.