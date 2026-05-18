Travel between Telangana and the Tirupati region in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has become significantly easier following the launch of a new weekly train service connecting Charlapalli and Tiruchanur railway stations. The new service is expected to benefit thousands of pilgrims visiting the famous Tirupati temple area, as well as regular long-distance passengers travelling between the two states.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, flagged off this new service on May 17, 2026. This train is very helpful for people going to Tirupati on weekends or for short trips. Earlier, passengers often had to change trains or travel on crowded routes. Now, this direct weekly service makes the journey simpler, more comfortable, and less tiring.

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New Weekly Train Schedule

The newly introduced train number 17059/17060 will operate once a week in each direction. From Charlapalli to Tiruchanur, the train (17059) will run every Sunday night. It will depart at 9:30 PM and reach its destination at 12:30 PM the next day. This timing allows passengers to travel overnight and reach the Tirupati region by the afternoon, saving daytime travel hours.

On the return journey, train number 17060 will operate every Monday from Tiruchanur. It will depart at 4:00 PM and arrive at Charlapalli at 8:00 AM the next morning. This schedule is designed to support both weekend pilgrims and working passengers returning home after temple visits or personal trips.

Key Stops Along the Route

The train will cover several important stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making it useful for passengers from multiple districts. Major halts include Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, and Renigunta.

These stops connect both urban and semi-urban regions, improving accessibility for passengers who previously had limited direct train options to the Tirupati area.

How does this train improve passenger convenience?

This new train service will make travel easier for many people. Earlier, passengers had to change trains or travel on crowded routes to reach Tirupati. With this direct weekly train, the journey becomes simpler and more comfortable.

Pilgrims, families, and elderly passengers can travel overnight and reach the Tirupati region without much trouble. Overall, the train improves travel between Telangana and Tirupati, saving passengers time and effort.