Passengers travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are set to benefit significantly as the Ministry of Railways has approved several new train services and the regularisation of key express routes.

The move aims to address long-standing issues of limited train options and inconvenient travel planning for people in the region. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who announced the development on X, said the new weekly trains will strengthen Telangana’s linkages with important cities across these neighbouring states and provide a much-needed boost to inter-state travel.

Trains to boost connectivity — Full List Here

Train No From To Days of Service Departure With effect from 17071 Hyderabad Belagavi Friday 4:30 PM May 15 17072 Belagavi Hyderabad Thursday 1:00 PM May 21 17073 Secunderabad Belagavi Monday 4:30 PM May 18 17074 Belagavi Secunderabad Tuesday 1:00 PM May 19 17075 Charlapalli Belagavi Saturday 4:00 PM May 16 17076 Belagavi Charlapalli Sunday 1:00 PM May 17 19559 Tirupati Okha Thursdays 8:15 AM May 14 19560 Okha Tirupati Monday 11:55 PM May 11

What changes will passengers see with these new train services?

These new train services will make travel much easier for passengers. Earlier, people travelling between Telangana and cities like Belagavi, Tirupati, and Okha had to wait for long hours, as there were only a few trains on these routes. But now, with these new direct weekly trains, commuters will enjoy better connectivity, and the journey will become smoother and more comfortable. People will be able to travel faster with fewer stops and no need for multiple changes along the way.

Improved access to key destinations

These weekly train services will enhance passenger access to key destinations such as Tirupati, Okha, Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi, along with several other important stations across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, making long-distance travel more connected, convenient, and seamless than ever before.

Boost for pilgrimage, trade, and inter-state travel

These new train services will make travel easier for people going on religious trips, for work, and for long journeys. Devotees travelling to Tirupati will have a more comfortable and smooth journey. The Belagavi and Okha routes will also help people travel easily for business and between Maharashtra and Gujarat. Overall, these trains will improve connectivity and make interstate travel simpler and more convenient.