Indian Railways has introduced a token system for Tatkal ticket booking at all stations under the Kota Division of West Central Railway, in a move aimed at improving queue management and making the reservation process more transparent for passengers.

Under the new system, passengers booking Tatkal tickets in AC classes will be given tokens between 9:00 am and 9:25 am. For Sleeper class tickets, tokens will be issued between 9:30 am and 9:55 am. Passengers will be served at the booking counters according to the token sequence.

The Kota Division has asked passengers to reach the booking office at the scheduled time and cooperate with the new arrangement. The token system is expected to reduce crowding at counters and bring more order to the Tatkal booking process.

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As per existing Indian Railways rules, Tatkal booking opens at 10:00 am for AC classes and 11:00 am for non-AC classes, one day before the date of journey. Apart from PRS counters, Tatkal tickets can also be booked through the IRCTC website or mobile app by Aadhaar-authenticated users.

The Kota Division, formed on April 1, 1952, is one of the key railway divisions on the western route. It mainly covers parts of Rajasthan, with some areas falling in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Chart preparation rules

Indian Railways has also issued guidelines on reservation chart preparation. For trains departing between 5:01 am and 2:00 pm, the first reservation chart will preferably be prepared by 8:00 pm on the previous day. For trains departing between 2:01 pm and 11:59 pm, and those leaving between 12:00 am and 5:00 am, the first chart will preferably be prepared at least 10 hours before departure.