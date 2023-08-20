Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur Railway Station Revamp: A glimpse of contemporary makeover under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter on Saturday and shared a few images of the proposed design for the redevelopment of Tiruppur Railway Station in Tamil Nadu under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently laid the foundation stones for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. These stations are supposed to undergo a makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

(Proposed design for Tiruppur Railway Station redevelopment – Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter )

73 stations to be redeveloped in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, 73 stations have been listed to be transformed under this scheme. These are Samalpatti, Sholavandan, Srirangam, Srivilliputtur, St.Thomas Mount, Tambaram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur Jn, Thiruvarur Jn., Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli Jn, Tirupadripulyur, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Udagamandalam, Vellore Cantt., Villupuram Jn., Virudhunagar, Vriddhachalam Jn., Guduvancheri, Guindy, Gummidipundi, Hosur, Jolarpettai Jn, Kanniyakumari, Karaikkudi, Karur Jn., Katpadi, Kovilpatti, Kulitturai, Kumbakonam, Lalgudi, Madurai Jn, Mambalam, Manaparai, Mannargudi, Mayiladuturai Jn., Mettupalayam, Morappur, Nagercoil Jn., Namakkal, Palani, Paramakkudi, Perambur, Podanur Jn., Pollachi, Polur, Pudukkottai, Rajapalayam, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Salem, Ambasamudram, Ambattur, Arakkonam Jn, Ariyalur, Avadi, Bommidi, Chengalpattu Jn, Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Park, Chidambaram, Chinna Salem, Coimbatore Jn, Coimbatore North, Coonoor, Dharmapuri, Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central, and Erode Jn.

(Proposed design for Tiruppur Railway Station redevelopmet – Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is geared towards elevating the station’s facilities beyond the basic essentials. It encompasses the construction of roof plazas and city centers at the station.

This initiative includes the introduction of new amenities, as well as the improvement and replacement of existing ones.