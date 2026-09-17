Ambasamudram Railway Station has received a major upgrade under the Amrit Station Scheme, bringing a range of new and enhanced facilities for passengers, from an air-conditioned waiting hall to better movement across platforms.

Southern Railway recently shared a video of the redeveloped station on its official X. Describing the transformation, the railway stated Ambasamudram station has received a “brand-new look”, with improvements covering the station building as well as passenger services and areas outside the premises.

Ambasamudram Railway Station, with station code ASD, is situated on the Tirunelveli-Shencottai route in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. Southern Railway’s video showcases all the facilities added or that have been upgraded as part of the redevelopment.

New 6-metre foot overbridge and lift facility

A key addition highlighted in the video is an additional new-6 metre wide foot overbridge (FOB). The covered structure provides connectivity across the railway tracks and platforms. A lift at the existing FOB is also another facility for passengers moving between different parts of the station.

AC waiting hall and platform upgrades

Passenger waiting facilities have also been improved. Southern Railway’s videos show an upgraded air-conditioned waiting hall, whereas platform improvements are another part of the renewal.

The station has also got platform shelters, providing covered spaces for passengers waiting for trains.

Ambasamudram Railway Station gets a brand-new look!✨



Redeveloped under the Amrit Station Scheme, the station now features a revamped facade, a comfortable AC waiting hall, ample parking space, and a well-organised circulating area — designed for a smoother, more comfortable… pic.twitter.com/IuQ6noohDq — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 15, 2026

Revamped façade and station entrance

The makeover extends to the station’s exterior. The Southern Railway video post specifically highlights a revamped façade. A redesigned entrance porch, as well as entrance and exit arches, have been completed.

The entrance porch and circulation area also get illuminated at night. Underlining the passenger-focused nature of the redevelopment, Southern Railway stated the facilities have been designed for a “smoother, more comfortable journey for every passenger”.

Parking and circulation area enhanced

Changes have also been made to the areas that are used by passengers and vehicles outside the station. Southern Railway said the station now has “ample parking space” and a “well-organised circulation area.” Landscaping work has been done, adding green spaces around the station premises.

What are the new facilities at Ambasamudram station?

According to the Southern Railway’s post, the redevelopment includes a revamped station façade, entrance and exit arches, AC waiting hall, entrance porch, platform shelters, a lift at the existing FOB, platforms upgrades an additional 6-metre-wide FOB, parking facilities, and an improved circulation area and landscaping.

The upgrades form part of the redevelopment of Ambasamudram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, with Southern Railway’s video providing a detailed look at the facilities at the station.

The Ambasamudram redevelopment comes amid a wider station drive under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Stations under this scheme are redeveloped with upgrades focused on passenger amenities, infrastructure, and accessibility while including local and regional architectural elements.