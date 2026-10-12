Railway passengers in Tamil Nadu can now access improved amenities at five redeveloped Amrit stations-Palani, Paramakkudi, Namakkal, Ambasamudram and Vellore Cantonment. The Ministry of Railways has underlined passenger-focused improvements, including lifts, wider foot overbridges, renovated platforms and enhanced parking facilities across different stations.

The facilities vary by location. While Namakkal has improved parking and a wider foot overbridge, Vellore Cantonment features upgraded platforms and lift access. Ambasamudram offers spacious waiting areas, whereas Palani and Paramakudi have got upgrades focused on passenger comfort and accessibility.

Key updates: What’s new passengers?

Five stations upgraded: Palani, Paramakuddi, Namakkal, Ambasamudram and Vellore Cantonment.

Improved waiting areas: Passenger waiting facilities have been upgraded at Paramakudi, Vellore Cantonment and Ambasamudram.

Infrastructure improvements: Namakkal has better parking facilities and a wider foot overbridge, whereas Vellore Cantonment has upgraded platforms.

Palani Amrit Bharat Station: Better amenities and accessibility

Palani railway station has received infrastructure enhancements aimed at making travel more convenient. The official images showcase a redesigned entrance and upgraded station facilities.

Underlining the changes, the Ministry of Railways stated, “Palani Amrit Station gets modern amenities and enhanced accessibility for a better passenger experience.”

Namakkal Amrit Station: Wider foot overbridge, improved parking

Namakkal railway station has received improved parking arrangements, a wider foot overbridge and a refreshed front façade. The parking upgrades were made to make the station more convenient, while the wider foot overbridge offers additional space for passenger movement.

The Ministry of Railways termed the transformation as “A modern makeover, built around passengers. “

Paramakkudi Amrit Station: Enhanced waiting services

Paramakkudi railway station has undergone redevelopment with improved passenger amenities and accessibility. Images shared by Southern Railway highlight a redesigned entrance, an upgraded station building and waiting areas with seating arrangements.

Emphasising the transformation, Southern Railway stated, “New Look. Better Journey. Paramakudi moves ahead!”

Ambasamudram Amrit Station: Spacious waiting areas, lift facility

Ambasamudram railway station is now equipped with spacious waiting areas, a lift facility, enhanced passenger amenities and cleaner spaces. The official images show the renovated station exterior and a foot overbridge.

The lift facility can now make movement easier for passengers who find stairs difficult to use, including elderly travellers and persons with disabilities. In its official update on X, the Ministry of Railways stated, “Comfort gets an upgrade at Ambasamudram Station!”

Vellore Cantonment Amrit Station: Upgraded platforms, lift access

Vellore Cantonment railway station has received improved platforms, comfortable waiting areas, lift access and a redesigned front façade. A foot overbridge is aimed at making the station more accessible and convenient for passengers.

What do these upgrades mean for passengers?

The redevelopment focuses on boosting everyday railway travel through better accessibility, station infrastructure and waiting facilities. In its overall announcement, the Ministry of Railways mentioned, “Tamil Nadu’s railway stations are getting a passenger first makeover with enhanced amenities.”

The ministry also underlined designs influenced by local art and culture, along with clearer signage to support passenger movement.