Southern Railway has announced special train services interlinking Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to accommodate additional passengers during the Puja festival season. The railway zone will run special services from Tambaram to Santragachi and from Santragachi to Chennai Beach in October 2026. This service will provide an additional travel option for passengers heading home or visiting family during the festivities.

As per the official announcement shared by Southern Railway on its official X account, the services will provide services under the Trains on Demand arrangement to accommodate the increased festival rush. Both trains will make one trip each.

Puja special trains: Check dates and timings

Passengers planning to travel between Tamil Nadu and West Bengal can check the departure and arrival details below.

Train No. 06087-Tambaram to Santragachi Express Special

The train will leave from Tambaram at 11:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2026 and reach Santragachi at 7:45 am on Sunday, October 18.

Train No. 06088-Santragachi to Chennai Beach Express Special

The return service will leave from Santragachi at 10:45 AM on Sunday, October 18, 2026, and reach Chennai Beach at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 19. Passengers should note that the return service will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Tambaram.

Where will these Puja special trains stop?

As per Southern Railway’s official announcement, the special trains will interlink several stations across Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The intermediate stoppages mentioned in the railway post include Chennai Egmore, Nellore, Tenali, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Vijayawada, Duvvada, Ongole, Samalkot, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Khurda Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kharagpur.

These additional services will offer passengers travelling between southern and eastern India another option during the festival season.

What is the coach composition?

Southern Railway has announced a 20-coach composition for the special trains, including sleeper and general class accommodation.

Coach category Number of coaches Sleeper Class 7 General Second Class 11 Second Class (Divyangjan-friendly) 2 Total 20

The seven sleeper coaches will offer reserved accommodation, whereas the general second-class coaches will cater to passengers travelling in the unreserved category.

What should passengers know before planning their journey?

Passengers travelling during the Puja festival should check their train numbers, departure dates and boarding dates carefully.

Train 06087 will run from Tambaram to Santragachi on October 16, whereas train 06088 will leave from Santragachi on October 18 and terminate at Chennai Beach the next day. Since Southern Railway has announced only one trip in each direction, passengers should plan their journeys according to the specified dates.