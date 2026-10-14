Southern Railway will run a special train between Podanur in Tamil Nadu and Barauni in Bihar this October to meet the extra travel demand during the Pooja festival season. The train will pass through several states, stopping at major stations along the way.

The Podanur–Barauni Express Special will depart on October 16, while the return train will leave Barauni on October 19.

Both services will take three days to complete the journey, with stoppages at 37 stations along the route. Check out the full route and train timings below.

Podanur–Barauni special train: Dates and timings

The Podanur–Barauni Express Special (Train No. 06139) will depart from Podanur at 6:15 am on October 16, 2026, and arrive at Barauni at 1:30 pm on the third day.

The return service, Train No. 06140, will leave Barauni at 9:30 am on October 19 and reach Podanur at 6:30 pm on the third day.

Both trains will operate once in their respective directions, with the journey scheduled to take three days. Passengers can plan their travel according to the departure dates and timings.

Key stoppages along the route

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur in Tamil Nadu, followed by Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal.

Further stoppages include Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chunar and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

In Bihar, the train will halt at Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Samastipur and Barauni, its destination.

Coach composition and ticket booking

The special train will have 18 chair car coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly second-class coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

Advance booking for the Podanur–Barauni Express Special opened at 8 am on October 14, 2026, from the Southern Railway end.

Easier travel between Tamil Nadu and Bihar

The Podanur–Barauni special train will provide a direct rail connection between Tamil Nadu and Bihar, covering several destinations across southern, central and northern India.

With stoppages at stations such as Vijayawada, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Prayagraj and Patna, the service will cater to passengers travelling to different parts of the country.

The special service during the Pooja festival season will also give passengers an additional option for long-distance journeys.