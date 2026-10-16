Planning a train journey from Tamil Nadu to Assam in October? Indian Railways is operating a special train between Podanur and New Tinsukia, covering several stations along the way. The service will take around three days in each direction, connecting passengers to destinations across southern, eastern and northeastern India.

The train will run as a single round trip, with one service from Podanur to New Tinsukia and another for the return journey. Here are the departure dates, timings and important stoppages to help you plan your trip.

When will the special train run?

The service will operate under train numbers 06101 and 06102. Train number 06101 will run from Podanur in Tamil Nadu to New Tinsukia in Assam, while train number 06102 will cover the return route.

Train number 06101 will depart from Podanur at 4:30 am on October 16, 2026, and arrive at New Tinsukia at 4:30 am on October 19. For the return journey, train number 06102 will leave New Tinsukia at 11 pm on October 19 and reach Podanur at 11 pm on October 22.

Special train stoppages: Full list

The train will stop at several stations along its route from Tamil Nadu to Assam.

The stoppages include Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Guwahati, Dimapur, Furkating and Mariani.

Special train Coach composition

The special train will have 20 coaches, comprising 13 sleeper-class coaches, five general second-class coaches and two second-class luggage rake coaches. This will provide both sleeper and general-class accommodation for passengers travelling along the route.

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More rail access across states

The special train covers a long stretch of the country, linking stations in southern, eastern and northeastern India. For passengers travelling to places along this route, the special train offers a way to cover long distances in one journey, making it useful for both sleeper-class and general-class travellers.