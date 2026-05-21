Railway Passengers in Tamil Nadu are set to get better travel convenience as Southern Railway has introduced a new special train service between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur. This service will run on selected dates and is expected to ease travel for people moving between the Chennai region and the southern parts of the state.

For many passengers, this train will offer a smoother and more direct option. It also helps improve connectivity across key towns in Tamil Nadu, making long-distance travel more comfortable and less stressful.

Special Service Schedule: Dates and Timings

The special train will run only on selected days in May and June 2026. Train No. 06059 from Tambaram to Bodinayakkanur will operate on 23 May, 30 May, 6 June, and 13 June, while the train in the return direction from Bodinayakkanur to Tambaram (Train No. 06060) will run on 24 May, 31 May, 7 June, and 14 June 2026, which are Sundays.

The Tambaram to Bodinayakkanur train will leave Tambaram at 22:30 hrs and reach Bodinayakkanur at 11:15 hrs the next day. In the return journey, the train will start from Bodinayakkanur at 16:45 hrs and reach Tambaram at 06:30 hrs the next morning.

Stops across Tamil Nadu on this service

The train will cover many important towns across Tamil Nadu, making it useful for both long-distance and regional passengers. Key stops include: Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Usilampatti, Andipatti, Theni, and finally Bodinayakkanur.

Boost to Chennai–Southern Tamil Nadu connectivity

The introduction of this special train is expected to improve rail connectivity between the Chennai suburban region and southern districts such as Madurai, Theni, and Bodinayakkanur. The train will also be helpful for weekend travellers, pilgrims, and people visiting their hometowns, offering a more convenient overnight travel option and better access across multiple districts.