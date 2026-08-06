Southern Railway has announced weekly Superfast Special trains between Tirunelveli and Tambaram during August to cater to the anticipated increase in passenger demand on the route, according to official statement.

A total of six services will be operated, with three trains in each direction on select Thursdays and Fridays. The special services will improve connectivity between southern Tamil Nadu and Chennai while providing additional travel options during the busy travel period.

Tirunelveli-Tambaram special train schedule

Train No. 06070 Tirunelveli-Tambaram Weekly Superfast Special will depart Tirunelveli at 11.35 pm on August 13, 20 and 27 (Thursdays) and arrive at Tambaram at 10.15 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06069 Tambaram-Tirunelveli Weekly Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 1.55 pm on August 14, 21 and 28 (Fridays) and reach Tirunelveli at 1 am the next day.

The trains will stop at Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudunagar, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu, providing additional connectivity for passengers travelling across central and southern Tamil Nadu.

Coach composition and onboard accommodation

Each special train will comprise one AC Two-Tier coach, six AC Three-Tier coaches, two AC Three-Tier Economy coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

The composition offers a mix of reserved and unreserved accommodation, enabling passengers with different travel preferences and budgets to use the services.

Reservations opened on August 6

Southern Railway said advance reservations for both special trains were opened at 8 am on August 6 through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

Passengers can book tickets through PRS reservation counters as well as the IRCTC online ticketing platform, subject to seat availability.

The railway zone regularly operates special trains during periods of high passenger demand to reduce waiting lists and provide additional capacity on busy routes.