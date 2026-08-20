Rail connectivity between Gummidipundi in Tamil Nadu and Gudur in Andhra Pradesh is set for a major capacity upgrade, with the addition of third and fourth lines along the 90-km corridor. The project, with a cost of Rs 2,229 crore, is expected to support smoother train operations while strengthening links to major ports and tourist destinations in the region.

As per the official update shared by the Southern Railway on X, the project will be funded through Gross Budgetary Support and has a duration of four years. It is also part of the Cabinet-approved multi-tracking initiative under the PM Gati Shakti National Master plan.

Announcing the project, Southern Railway stated, “Gummidipundi-Gudur gets a major rail infrastructure boost with the addition of the 3rd & 4th lines over 90 km.” It mentioned that the project will boost connectivity, support train smoother operation and enhance access to ports, tourism destinations and other key areas along the route.

Key highlights of the project:

-Project length:90 km

-Project cost: Rs 2,229 crore

-Project duration: 4 years

-Districts covered: Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh

Which areas will the new lines cover?

The proposed third and fourth lines will interlink Gummidipundi and Gudur, crossing the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

As depicted in the route map released by the Southern Railway, the project will pass through Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. The proposed new lines will extend from Gummidipundi at the southern end of the corridor to Gudur at the northern end.

Chennai, Enmore and Krishnapatnam ports to benefit

Improved access to major ports is among the significant benefits underlined by Southern Railway.

The project is expected to provide seamless connectivity to Chennai, Krishnapatnam ports and Kamarajar (Enmore), strengthening rail links to these maritime gateways.

The capacity addition is also intended to facilitate smoother movement of trains along the Gummidipundi-Gudur corridor.

Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary to get better access

Tourism and nature destinations in the region are likely to benefit from the railway expansion. Southern Railways has specifically mentioned Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary among the destinations that will get improved access. The railway also highlighted better connectivity to touristy places as one of the broader benefits of the project.

Mega bridge over Swarnamukhi among key works

The 90-km project will involve substantial bridge and associated infrastructure construction.

As per project details. A mega bridge measuring around 360 metres will be constructed over Swarnamukhi river.

The project will also have 21 major bridges and 127 minor bridges along with 34 Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

Part of Rs 9,450 crore Cabinet-approved rail push

The Gummidipundi-Gudur project one of the four Ministry of Railways multi-tracking projects sanctioned by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 19.

As per the official release by PIB, the four projects have a combined estimated cost of around Rs 9,450 crore and are likely to be completed by 2030-31. Together they cover eight districts across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. It will be around 410 km to the existing Indian Railways network.

The other three projects sanctioned are the 173-km Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital), fourth line, 75-km Bhadrak-Haridaspur fourth line and 72 km Cuttack-Paradeep (Badabandha) third and fourth lines. The multi-tracking projects are aimed at enhancing line capacity, service reliability, easing congestion, operational efficiency and strengthening multimodal connectivity.