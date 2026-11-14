Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has underlined plans to speed up the doubling of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway corridor, a crucial connection between coastal Karnataka and the state capital. The minister has instructed railway officials to start work on the relatively flat sections and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the challenging Ghat stretch.

In an official post shared on X on November 13, Vaishnaw stated, “Fast-tracking Mangaluru-Bengaluru rail line doubling!” He also underlined the project’s capacity to support economic and cultural development.

The accompanying video showcases the minister reviewing a railway route map and discussing how the proposed expansion should take shape.

Mangaluru-Bengaluru line doubling: What did Vaishnaw direct?

During the discussion, Vaishnaw distinguished between the relatively flat sections and the mountainous Ghat stretch. He also directed officials to work immediately on the plain sections and take up two separate projects covering these areas, including the stretch towards Subramanya.

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For the Ghat section, he ordered officials to prepare a comprehensive DPR to identify a suitable engineering solution. Emphasising the significance of the benefits, Vaishnaw stated, “Take this as a national project. This is extremely important.”

In a video shared on X, he also underlined the expected benefits, stating, “So the economic potential of this area will come out properly. Cultural potential will come out properly.”

Fast-tracking Mangaluru–Bengaluru rail line doubling!

🛤️ Unlocking the region’s economic & cultural potential. pic.twitter.com/r4OZm5JqkM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 13, 2026

Mangaluru- Bengaluru railway route: Which places are covered?

The map displayed in Vaishnaw’s video highlights the railway corridor interlinking Mangaluru with Bengaluru (Yesvantpur). Key locations marked along the route comprise Mangaluru, Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur and Hassan. The corridor crosses through the Western Ghats, where difficult terrain presents challenges for railway construction.

Doubling the railway line could eventually raise capacity and boost operational flexibility for passengers and freight trains. However, no project costs, completion deadline or confirmed journey-time reduction has been announced.

Integrated master plan for coastal Karnataka

Vaishnaw also announced plans to prepare an integrated master plan for coastal Karnataka, with focus on the region’s development and connectivity needs. “Mangaluru is a very important area in coastal Karnataka. Connectivity here has always been a challenge for the railways,” the minister stated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

‘We will create an integrated master plan for the development of this entire region,” he further added. The minister linked the proposed master plan with efforts to enhance railway infrastructure and unlock the region’s economic potential.

Ghat electrification completed: New Vande Bharat service introduced

Vaishnaw also added that the electrification of the Ghat section had been completed despite challenges and was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, interlinking Bengaluru with coastal Karnataka and Goa. The service connects destinations including Hassan, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Udupi, Mangaluru, Gokarna, Kundapura, Murdeshwar and Karwar.

As per South Western Railway, the regular operations would commence on November 15, following two inaugural special services on November 13. For passengers, the Vande Bharat service offers an additional travel option, whereas the proposed line doubling could improve railway capacity over the longer term.