Connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan is set to get a boost with a new semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express on the Surat-Udaipur route. The train will connect the two cities through several important destinations in the two states, giving passengers a faster travel option.

According to a letter dated August 31, the Railway Board has given approval for the introduction of the 26903/26904 Surat-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express. The letter was addressed to the General Managers (Operating) of Western Railway and North Western Railway.

The new Surat-Udaipur service will replace the existing Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express, which has also been approved for discontinuation. Here’s a look at the new train’s route, stoppages, timings and other key details.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat: Route and stoppages

The new Vande Bharat will operate between Surat and Udaipur City as train numbers 26903 and 26904. It will cover around 690 km in approximately 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Passengers will get nine stops along the route — Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar.

With stops spread across key cities and towns, the service will provide a direct rail link between parts of Gujarat and southern Rajasthan.

Timings and frequency

The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday. From Surat, train 26903 will leave at 6:10 am and reach Udaipur City at 1:40 pm. On the return journey, train 26904 will depart Udaipur City at 3:35 pm and arrive in Surat at 11:00 pm.

The train will have an 8-car coach composition and can operate at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat to be discontinued

The Railway Board has also approved the withdrawal of train numbers 26963/26964 Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express.

The service was introduced in February 2026 and currently runs six days a week, except Tuesday. With the new Surat-Udaipur service, passengers will get a longer direct Vande Bharat connection between Gujarat and Udaipur.