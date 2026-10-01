Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Train (26903): Passengers planning to travel between Gujarat and Rajasthan can now book tickets for the new-Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express, with reservations having opened at 8 am today, October 1.

Western Railway is launching Train No. 26903/26904 Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express to boost rail connectivity between the two states. The new train will offer services six days a week, except Tuesday, and will stop at nine intermediate stations along the route.

As per the update by DRM, Mumbai Central, on X, booking for the new train started at 8 am on October 1. Western Railway said reservations for Train 26903 are available at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website.

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When will Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat start?

Train No. 26903 Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will commence regular operations from October 4, 2026. The train will leave at 6:10 am and arrive at Udaipur at 1:40 pm on the same day. This means passengers travelling the entire route will have a scheduled journey time of 7 hours and 30 minutes.

In its return trip, Train No. 26904 Udaipur-Surat Vande Bharat Express will begin regular operations from October 3. It will depart from Udaipur at 3:35 pm and reach Surat at 11 pm on the same day, with a slated journey time of 7 hours and 25 minutes.

The Udaipur-Surat service will follow the same six-day-a-week schedule and will not run Tuesdays.

Nine stops between Surat and Udaipur

The new Vande Bharat will make nine intermediate stops in both directions, providing connectivity to several cities and towns across Rajasthan and Gujarat. The train will make stoppage at Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Himmatnagar, Asarva, Maninagar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji Road and Zawar.

Passengers travelling from these stations will therefore also be able to use the new service for journeys towards Surat or Udaipur.

Western Railway mentioned that the train is being introduced for the convenience of passengers and to enhance connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan. It called the service as offering “modern, semi-high speed, safe and comfortable travel.”

Booking opened at 8 am today

Booking for Train No. 26903 opened at 8 am today, October 1, as per the DRM, Mumbai Central. Passengers can purchase their tickets at PRS counters or through IRCTC. Western Railway has also asked passengers travelling on reserved tickets to carry an original identity proof.

For detailed info on coach composition and station-wise halt timings, passengers can check the Indian Railways enquiry portal before travelling.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car coaches

The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat will consist of Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car coaches, offering passengers two seating categories to choose from while making bookings.

Western Railway stated the indigenously designed trainset comes with “superior passenger amenities, enhanced safety features and faster acceleration.” As per the railway, these features aimed at reducing travel time and providing a smoother journey between the two cities.

Vande Bharat network continues to expand

The new Surat-Udaipur service comes amid the wider expansion of Vande Bharat trains across the Indian Railways network.

As per the Ministry of Railways release issued through PIB, Indian Railways was operating 162 Vande Bharat Chair Car services, or 81 pairs, as of July 2026. The ministry stated Vande Bharat trains include passenger and safety features like Kavach, automatic plug doors, CCTV cameras, and emergency communication systems.

The new Surat-Udaipur service will now add another Vande Bharat connection interlinking Gujarat and Rajasthan.