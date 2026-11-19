The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is set to energise the overhead equipment (OHE) system on the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section on November 20, marking a key step in the development of India’s first high-speed rail corridor.

The section in Gujarat covers both Up and Down lines along the elevated alignment. Once energised, the overhead wires will remain live at all times, prompting authorities to issue a safety advisory for people living or working near the railway corridor.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor is being developed with a 2 × 25 kV overhead traction system. The electrification network will draw power from the grid through 14 traction substations (TSS) positioned along the 508-km route. These substations will supply electricity to the overhead system.

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Centralised system to monitor power supply

The electrical infrastructure across the corridor will be monitored from a centralised control centre to support safe and reliable operations.

The project authorities have cautioned residents, commuters, construction workers and others in the vicinity against approaching or touching the overhead electrical installations after energisation. They have also advised against carrying out any unauthorised work near the equipment.

“With the energisation of the overhead electrical system, the OHE wires on the specified section will remain LIVE at all times from the date of energisation,” the NHSRCL release stated.

“Members of the public, particularly residents, commuters, construction workers and other persons in the vicinity of the alignment, are strictly advised not to approach, touch or undertake any unauthorised work near the overhead electrical installations.”

Bullet train corridor to connect Maharashtra and Gujarat

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will connect key commercial and industrial centres across Maharashtra and Gujarat. The route will begin at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and extend to Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. The high-speed trains are designed to operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Mumbai, Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. It will also provide high-speed rail access to industrial centres such as Boisar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar, as well as the upcoming Vadhvan Port through Boisar station.

The route will have 12 stations, including the terminal stations at BKC and Sabarmati, with intermediate stops at Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.

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With limited stops at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to take around 2 hours and 7 minutes. This is considerably shorter than travel by conventional trains or road.