Central Railway has introduced more Summer Special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Madgaon to meet the increased passenger demand during the holiday season. The special services are being implemented to reduce congestion on the major Mumbai-Goa route and provide more travel options to travellers.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon Summer Special Train details

As per the official update released by Central Railway, Train No. 01003 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madgaon Summer Special) would run on 4 May 2026. It will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.20 am and arrive at Madgaon at 10.40 pm the same day. Return service, Train No. 01004 (Madgaon–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Summer Special) would be run on May 3, 2026, leaving Madgaon at 4.30 pm and reaching Mumbai at 6.20 am next day.

For enhanced connectivity and convenience Central Railway announces additional Summer Special Trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) and Madgaon. Reservation bookings for originating train no. 01003 on special charges will open on 02.05.2026 at all computerised… pic.twitter.com/NJ2CO11OBW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 30, 2026

Train stoppages

The trains would stop at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali, ensuring connection at all important stations along the Konkan route.



The train will have one AC 3-tier coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, seven ordinary second-class coaches and two seating-cum-luggage rake coaches in terms of train composition. This is designed to cater to diverse classes of passengers travelling during the high summer period.



Train No. 01003 will be available for booking from 2nd May, 2026 at all the computerised reservation centres and on the official IRCTC website. The UTS system provides unreserved tickets at ticketing counters or through the mobile application. Passengers are recommended to consult the detailed timetables and availability before arranging their journey.

ALSO READ Indian Railways rolls out whopping 18,262 Summer Special train trips for 2026



When will Summer Special trains run?

To cater to the increased travel demand, additional services will be run on May 3 and May 4, 2026 on both onward and return journeys between Mumbai and Madgaon.

What are the main stops and coach details?

The trains would connect important stations in Maharashtra and Goa and will have a mix of AC, sleeper and ordinary coaches to serve a wide spectrum of passengers.

How can people book tickets?

Tickets can be booked online through IRCTC or at reservation counters and unreserved tickets will be available through UTS system.