To ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for passengers and allow commuters to experience the timeless charm of the Himalayas, Northern Railways has decided to operate a reserved special trains between Kalka and Shimla.

These special trains will give passengers a comfortable and smooth travel experience. During the journey, passengers can enjoy beautiful views of green valleys and mountains. The scenery along the way will make the trip more enjoyable for passengers.

Special Trains between Kalka and Shimla: Train schedule and duration

The summer special train between Kalka and Shimla will run daily from 30 April 2026 to 15 July 2026. Two trains have been scheduled for this route: Train 04503 will depart from Kalka at 12:30 PM and reach Shimla at 6:20 PM, while Train 04504 will leave Shimla at 8:20 PM and arrive in Kalka at 1:15 AM.

This timetable will offer passengers a convenient travel option in both directions, ensuring smooth connectivity between the plains and the hills, with comfortable day-to-evening travel for uphill journeys and relaxed night travel for the return trip.

Which important stations will the train halt at during its journey?

During its journey, the train will halt at several important stations, making it accessible to more passengers. These stops include Dharampur Himachal Railway Station, Barog Railway Station, Solan, and Taradevi Railway Station. These stops will strengthen connectivity across the region and provide smoother access for passengers traveling between smaller towns and major destinations along the route.

The train includes both General Class and First Class coaches. This allows passengers to choose travel options based on their budget and comfort preferences.

How will the Special Train improve daily commuter travel?

The introduction of this special train will greatly benefit daily and regular commuters by improving connectivity between Kalka and Shimla. With daily services in place, passengers will have more travel options, reduced overcrowding, and a smoother, more reliable journey between the two destinations.

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Kalka–Shimla Special Train: Scenic journey experience for passengers

The Kalka-Shimla route offers passengers a memorable journey through the hills, making the travel experience enjoyable in itself. With comfortable reserved seating and the natural charm of the mountain route, commuters can relax and enjoy a peaceful ride amid beautiful scenic surroundings.

Special Train set to support tourism and the local economy

The Kalka–Shimla Special Train will improve rail connectivity and is expected to attract more tourists to Shimla, a popular summer destination. It will offer better and more comfortable access, encouraging higher tourist footfall. This will further support local businesses and hotels, strengthening the region’s tourism-driven economy. This enhanced connectivity will also make hill travel more accessible and appealing for visitors throughout the season.