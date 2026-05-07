Commuters travelling between Bihar and Jharkhand are set to get significant relief this summer, with the Eastern Railway introducing a daily unreserved summer special train service between Saraigarh and Deoghar.

The special train has been announced to ease heavy passenger rush during the peak summer season and provide a more comfortable and convenient travel option for passengers.

The train will run daily from May 7, 2026 (today) to May 31, 2026, operating a total of 25 trips in each direction.

Check the special train schedule, timings, and stoppages below

The Saraigarh–Deoghar–Saraigarh summer special train will run on a daily basis from 7 May 2026 to 31 May 2026, ensuring continuous service throughout the peak summer travel period. This regular schedule has been designed to help passengers plan their journeys in a more convenient way.

In the onward journey, Train No. 05573 will depart from Saraigarh at 03:05 hrs every day in the early morning and will reach Deoghar at 11:20 hrs on the same day, allowing passengers to complete their journey before noon. In the return direction, Train No. 05574 will leave Deoghar at 11:35 hrs daily and will arrive back at Saraigarh by 22:15 hrs on the same day, providing a full-day travel option for return passengers.

During its journey, the train will stop at several important stations under the Eastern Railway network, improving access for passengers from smaller towns as well. Major stoppages include: Banka, Barahat, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Ratanpur, and Munger.

Summer special train: Enhancing comfort, connectivity, and convenience for commuters

The Saraigarh–Deoghar summer special train has been introduced as a strategic measure to address the high passenger demand during the peak summer travel season. This service is designed to provide smoother, faster, and more reliable travel between Bihar and Jharkhand. By improving frequency and connectivity, it offers significant relief to commuters facing overcrowding and travel uncertainty in regular trains.

Reliable Travel Option for Commuters: The Saraigarh–Deoghar summer special train introduces a reliable daily service during the summer rush, a period when regular trains are often overcrowded. Operating consistently from May 7 to May 31, 2026, it helps passengers avoid uncertainty and the stress of last-minute travel arrangements during the peak summer travel season.

Faster, Same-day travel convenience: With an early morning departure from Saraigarh (03:05 hrs) and return from Deoghar the same day (11:35 hrs onward), the service is especially useful for short trips. Pilgrims, workers, and day travelers can complete their journeys without needing overnight stays, saving both time and money.

Relief from overcrowding and travel stress: By adding 25 trips in each direction, the train significantly reduces pressure on existing services. This means more seat availability, less congestion, and a more comfortable journey for passengers who often struggle to find space during summer travel peaks.

Boost for small town connectivity: Important stoppages like Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Munger, Banka, and Barahat ensure that smaller towns are not left behind. The service strengthens regional connectivity, making it easier for residents of semi-urban and rural areas to access major cities and religious destinations.