In a move aimed at improving travel facilities and meeting the growing demand of passengers, South East Central Railway has announced the operation of a summer special train between Bilaspur and Bengaluru Cantonment.

The introduction of this special train is expected to provide significant relief to passengers travelling between Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable journey during the busy travel season.

The special service will run for one round trip on June 12, 2026, providing additional travel options for passengers heading towards Bengaluru. Check out all the details related to this service below:

Special Train: Schedule & Route

The special train, numbered 08263, will depart from Bilaspur Railway Station at 2:00 PM on June 12, 2026. It will operate between Bilaspur and Bengaluru Cantonment for a single trip.

During its journey, the train will halt at several important stations, including Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Wadsa, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, and Bengaluru Cantonment.

These stoppages will benefit passengers from various cities and towns along the route, offering them a direct and convenient travel option to Bengaluru.

Coaches available in the Special Train

To cater to different categories of passengers, the train will consist of 18 coaches. These include: 2 Sleeper Class coaches, 6 General Class coaches, and 10 Second Sitting (2S) coaches. The coach composition has been planned to accommodate both reserved and unreserved passengers.

Passengers advised to book early

Railway authorities have urged passengers to reserve their tickets well in advance through the IRCTC website, mobile application, or authorized railway booking counters. Early booking will help passengers secure confirmed seats and avoid last-minute inconvenience.