To ease passenger rush and manage the increasing demand for travel between Karnataka and Chennai, Southern Railway has decided to extend the services of the special train running between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Egmore.

These additional services aim to reduce congestion, provide better connectivity, and ensure a more comfortable travel experience for passengers during peak demand periods. Check out all the details related to these services below

Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Special: Extended train service and timings

The special train between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Egmore will enhance connectivity between coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, providing a convenient weekly travel option with multiple halts across key stations during the journey.

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Train No. 06126 (Mangaluru Central to Chennai Egmore)

This service will run from 04 May 2026 to 08 June 2026. Train No. 06126 will depart from Mangaluru Central at 16:00 hrs (4:00 PM) every Monday.

The train will reach Chennai Egmore at 10:55 hrs (next day morning). A total of 6 services will operate in this direction during the period.

Train No. 06125 (Chennai Egmore to Mangaluru Central)

The service will run from 05 May 2026 to 09 June 2026. A total of 16 services will operate in this direction during the period.

Train No. 06125 will leave Chennai Egmore at 14:00 hrs (2:00 PM) every Tuesday. The service will run from 05 May 2026 to 09 June 2026. It will arrive at Mangaluru Central at 07:00 hrs (next day morning).

Halts: Mangaluru Central, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Perambur, Chennai Egmore

Coach Composition

The train consists of 2 AC Two Tier coaches, 8 AC Three Tier coaches, Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches, 1 Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coach, and 1 Luggage-cum-Brake Van.

Extended special train services: Improved travel experience and benefits for passengers

The extended summer special train services by Southern Railway will make travel much easier for passengers during the busy season. With extra trips added, it will help reduce overcrowding and increase the chances of getting confirmed tickets for passengers travelling between Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Since the train stops at several major stations like Kozhikode, Palakkad, Salem, and Katpadi, it also improves connectivity for smaller towns along the route.