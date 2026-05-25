Planning a summer trip from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru but tired of endless waiting lists and overcrowded coaches? To tackle the surging passenger demand during peak travel season, East Coast Railway has introduced a special train service between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru.

This much-needed addition aims to simplify booking confirmed tickets easier, especially during holidays and summer vacations when securing seats is extremely difficult. Passengers can now look forward to a smoother, more comfortable, and less stressful travel experience with better availability and fewer chances of last-minute chaos.

Special Train schedule and timings

The special train will operate as Train No. 08403 from Bhubaneswar to SMVT Bengaluru. According to railway officials, the train will depart on 26 May 2026 (Tuesday). In the return direction, the special train from SMVT Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar ( Train No.08404) will run on 27 May 2026.

Important stations covered on the route

During its journey, the special train will pass through several important railway stations across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The train will stop at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Samalkot Junction, Rajamundry, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram, and finally SMVT Bengaluru.

Huge relief for Odisha to Bengaluru passengers

The Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru route is considered one of the busiest railway corridors for passengers from Odisha. Many people travel regularly to Bengaluru for jobs, education, business, and medical purposes. Because of the high demand, getting confirmed train tickets often becomes difficult.

With this newly announced special train, passengers can now expect a smoother and less stressful journey. The train is expected to benefit thousands of travellers and offer much-needed relief during the busy travel season.