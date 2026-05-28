To manage the heavy summer travel rush, Indian Railways has introduced special one-way trains on busy long-distance routes across the country. One such special service will run between Durg (Chhattisgarh)and Ernakulam (Kerala) during the peak holiday season.

The train aims to provide passengers with a smoother and more comfortable travel experience at a time when demand for long-distance journeys is usually very high. The special train will pass through several important railway stations across multiple states, improving connectivity for passengers travelling between central and southern India.

The service is expected to reduce travel pressure on regular trains and offer better convenience for passengers during the busy summer period.

Durg – Ernakulam Special Train Details

The special train has been numbered 08707 and will operate on 30 May 2026. It will start from Durg at 00:15 hrs (12:15 AM) and is scheduled to reach Ernakulam at 14:00 hrs (2:00 PM) the next day. This long-distance service will provide a direct travel option between central India and southern Kerala during the busy travel period.

Route and Major Halts

On its journey, the train will pass through several important railway stations across multiple states. Key stops include Gondia, Balharshah Railway Station, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, and Katpadi.

Further along the route, it will stop at Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Podanur Railway Station. The train will then enter Kerala, stopping at Palakkad, Thrissur, and Aluva before reaching Ernakulam.

Big relief for long-distance passengers

This special train is expected to give relief to passengers travelling long distances during the summer rush. It connects several major cities across central, southern, and western India in one continuous route. Travellers heading to Kerala or returning towards central India will benefit from this direct and time-saving service.

By introducing such seasonal trains, Indian Railways aims to make travel more comfortable, reduce waiting lists, and manage congestion during peak holiday months.