Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai Egmore and Podanur. The special trains will run to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season and the Muharram festival period.

Railways have announced this special service to accommodate the growing number of passengers travelling during the summer season. Here are all the details about this train, including the schedule and timings:

Chennai Egmore – Podanur Special trains: Schedule and timings

As per the notification, this special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 11:50 pm on June 25, 2026 and is supposed to reach Podanur at 10:55 am on June 26, 2026.

Similarly, the return journey will begin at Podanur at 11:55 pm on June 28, 2026 and is scheduled to arrive at Chennai Egmore station at 11:00 am on June 29, 2026. The notification also noted that both these services will be a single service.

Chennai Egmore – Podanur: Route and stoppages

During its journey towards Podanur, Train No. 06063 will halt at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi, and Kinattukkadavu. These stops will offer convenient boarding and deboarding facilities for passengers travelling across Tamil Nadu.

On its return journey, the train will retrace the same route, stopping at Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram before reaching its final destination at Chennai Egmore.

Chennai Egmore – Podanur special train: Coach composition

The special trains will consist of 19 coaches designed to provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

The rake will include 1 AC two-tier coach, 2 AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches, and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans. With a mix of AC, sleeper, and general coaches. Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on June 24, 2026, as per the notification.