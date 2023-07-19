Strengthening “multi-modal” and “last-mile connectivity” in the country, the Indian Railways has commissioned 50 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals till now…ensuring faster, safer, and more reliable delivery of goods.

Prime Minister Gati Shakti (also known as National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity) is reportedly a megaproject worth 1.2 trillion US dollars to provide a competitive advantage for manufacturing in the country.

On 15 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this project to boost India’s economic growth. On 13 October 2021, the plan was launched to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to all economic zones of India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved it on 21 October 2021.

PM Gati Shakti is based on six pillars – Comprehensiveness, prioritization, optimization, synchronization, analytical and dynamic.

Gati Shakti – A digital platform

A digital platform, PM Gati Shakti brings 16 ministries (including Railways and Roadways) together. It will assist in not only integrated planning but also coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity schemes.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure projects of different ministries (and state governments) like Sagarmala, Bharatmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN, etc.

To improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive, economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, and agri zones will also be covered.