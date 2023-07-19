scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Strengthening last-mile connectivity! 50 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are commissioned: Ministry of Railways

On 15 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this project to boost India’s economic growth.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Updated:
Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, Ministry of Railways
A digital platform, PM Gati Shakti brings 16 ministries (including Railways and Roadways) together. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Strengthening “multi-modal” and “last-mile connectivity” in the country, the Indian Railways has commissioned 50 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals till now…ensuring faster, safer, and more reliable delivery of goods.

“Strengthening multi-modal & last-mile connectivity under the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, Indian Railways has commissioned 50 #GatiShakti Cargo Terminals, ensuring faster, safer and more reliable delivery of goods,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Gati Shakti (also known as National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity) is reportedly a megaproject worth 1.2 trillion US dollars to provide a competitive advantage for manufacturing in the country.

Also Read
Also Read

On 15 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this project to boost India’s economic growth. On 13 October 2021, the plan was launched to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to all economic zones of India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved it on 21 October 2021.

PM Gati Shakti is based on six pillars – Comprehensiveness, prioritization, optimization, synchronization, analytical and dynamic.

Also Read

Gati Shakti – A digital platform

A digital platform, PM Gati Shakti brings 16 ministries (including Railways and Roadways) together. It will assist in not only integrated planning but also coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity schemes.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure projects of different ministries (and state governments) like Sagarmala, Bharatmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN, etc.

To improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive, economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, and agri zones will also be covered.

More Stories on
pm gati shakti
railways

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 21:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS