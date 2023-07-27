Stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains cost government THIS much in 5 years – Read what Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Parliament that the Indian Railways has incurred a loss of over Rs 55 lakh as a result of the cases of stone pelting by the public on Vande Bharat trains in the last five years.

He said this in response to a question in Lok Sabha and added that authorities have arrested 151 individuals in relation to these cases. So far no cases of casualties, thefts or damage to passenger belongings have been reported.

“Some incidents of stone pelting have been reported on Vande Bharat trains. During the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to June), Indian Railways suffered losses of Rs 55.60 lakh due to damage caused to Vande Bharat trains in the incidents of stone pelting,” the railway minister said during the ongoing Monsoon session of parliament.

He added that the Railway Protection Force in coordination with GRP/District police and civil administration is carrying out Operation Sathi in inhabited areas next to the railway tracks in order to protect the lives of passengers and damage to railway property against vandalism. This is being done to sensitise people against stone pelting and its consequences.

Recent cases of stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains

The cases of Vande Bharat trains being pelted with stones have become more frequent than one would guess. Earlier this month, the newly launched Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express faced a stone pelting incident near Sohawal station. The officials said that no one was injured in the incident.

Prior to that, on July 5, some unknown miscreants pelted stones at the newly launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka. The officials said that the incident occurred when the train was passing between Kadur-Birur section at ‘KM 2017/500’ at 8:30 am. Due to the action, the glasses of C5 coach at seat number 43 and 44 and EC-1 coach toilet were hit by the stones. No injuries were reported, but the outer glass was damaged due to the stones.

