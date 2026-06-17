If you are also someone who’s planning to travel by train this weekend between North Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru region but is concerned about overcrowded services, there is some good news for you.

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special train services between SSS Hubballi and Chikkamagaluru to handle the extra passenger rush on this route.

The train aims to provide additional travel options and reduce congestion on regular services. Check out the train timings, route, and schedule below.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train from SSS Hubballi to Chikkamagaluru (Train number 07341) will run on June 20 and 21, 2026. The train will depart at 05:00 hrs and reach Chikkamagaluru at 11:15 hrs on the same day.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Chikkamagaluru to SSS Hubballi ( Train No. 07342) will also run on the same dates. The train will depart at 17:30 hrs and arrive at 23:20 hrs.

Route and stoppages en route

The special express trains will halt at several key stations in both directions. These include Kundagol, Saunshi, Yalvigi, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Ramgiri, Ajjampur, Birur, Kadur, Bisalehalli, Sakharayapatna, and Kanivehalli.

These stoppages are expected to improve connectivity for passengers travelling across multiple districts in Karnataka.

Train composition and facilities

Each special train will consist of 10 coaches. The arrangement has been made to accommodate additional passengers and ensure smoother travel during the high-demand period.

Better Availability of Seats & Tickets for passengers

Passengers travelling on this route can expect easier access to seats and improved chances of getting confirmed tickets. With the introduction of special trains, more accommodation will be available, making it simpler for passengers to plan their journey and travel more comfortably between North Karnataka and the Chikkamagaluru region.