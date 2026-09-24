Planning a long-distance train journey this festive season? Two routes connecting Andhra Pradesh with Telangana and Tamil Nadu with Bihar are set to see special train services from October. The trains will run between Narasapur-Charlapalli and Podanur-Barauni, covering several key stations on the way.

The services will operate on selected days through October and November. Here is a look at the train numbers, journey dates, timings, and stoppages passengers need to know.

Narasapur-Charlapalli special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train 07062 Narasapur-Charlapalli Special will operate on Sundays from October 4 to November 29, 2026. It will leave Narasapur at 10 pm and reach Charlapalli at 8:30 am the next day. Nine services are scheduled.

The return train, 07063 Charlapalli-Narasapur Special, will run on Mondays from October 5 to November 30. It will depart Charlapalli at 7:50 pm and arrive at Narasapur at 7 am the following day. Nine services will operate.

Stations covered along the route

The Narasapur-Charlapalli special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda in both directions.

The train will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Podanur-Barauni special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train 06021 Podanur-Barauni Special will operate on Sundays from October 4 to November 1, with five services planned. It will leave Podanur at 6:15 am and reach Barauni at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The return service, 06022 Barauni-Podanur Special, will run on Wednesdays from October 7 to November 4. It will depart Barauni at 10:30 am and arrive at Podanur at 6:30 pm on Friday. Five services are scheduled in this direction.

Route and stoppages

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chunar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Shahpur Patoree in both directions.

The train will comprise AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

28 special services across two routes

Together, the two routes will get 28 special train services during October and November. Of these, 18 services will operate between Narasapur and Charlapalli, while 10 will run between Podanur and Barauni.

The additional services will give passengers more options for travel across the long-distance routes, with several important stations in southern, central and eastern India included in the schedules.