To manage the expected rush of passengers during the Velankanni festival, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special trains between Charlapalli in Hyderabad and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu. The additional services will give passengers another rail option to travel to Velankanni, a major pilgrimage town in Nagapattinam district, and return after the festival.

The special trains will operate on two occasions in August and September. The services will connect passengers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with several stations on the route.

Charlapalli–Velankanni special train: Schedule, dates and timings

The special train between Charlapalli and Velankanni (Train No. 07125) will run on August 28 and September 4, 2026. The train will depart from Charlapalli at 7:40 am and reach Velankanni at 9:10 am the following day.

In the return direction, the Velankanni–Charlapalli Special (Train No. 07126) will run on August 29 and September 5, 2026. The train will leave Velankanni at 7:30 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 10 pm the next day.

Special trains to stop at key stations

The trains will stop at several stations in both directions. These include Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli and Guntur. Further stops have been planned at Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta. In Tamil Nadu, the trains will stop at Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mayiladuturai and Nagappattinam before reaching Velankanni.

These stops will allow passengers from different towns along the route to use the special services instead of depending only on regular trains.

AC, sleeper and general coaches available

The special trains will have 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. This will give passengers options across different travel classes.

The additional services are aimed at handling the extra rush expected during the festival period. Passengers travelling to Velankanni can use these trains from Charlapalli as well as the intermediate stations covered by the services.

Four special services in total

South Central Railway will operate four services in total under the special arrangement — two trains from Charlapalli to Velankanni and two in the return direction.

The move is expected to provide additional capacity for passengers travelling to Velankanni during the festival and offer another direct rail option between Hyderabad and the pilgrimage town.