Southern Railway has announced special train services between Ernakulam Junction and Chennai Egmore to manage the extra rush of passengers during the summer travel season and the upcoming Bakrid festival.

The announcement was made by Southern Railway in a social media post, where it stated that the special trains are being introduced on demand to handle increased passenger movement on the busy Kerala-Tamil Nadu sector.

“Special Trains announced between Ernakulam and Chennai Egmore to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season and Bakrid festival,” Southern Railway stated in a post on X.

As per the details shared by the railway zone, Train No. 06056 Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Egmore Express Special will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 11:10 pm on May 31, 2026 and will reach Chennai Egmore at 12 noon the following day. The service will operate for one trip.

In the return direction, Train No 06055 Chennai Egmore-Ernakulam Junction Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 2:30 pm on June 1, 2026 and will arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 4:30 am the next day. This service will also run as a one-time special train.

Reservation booking to begin on May 27

Southern Railway said advance reservation for both special services will commence at 8 am on May 27, 2026. Passengers can book tickets through the official Indian Railways platforms and authorised booking counters.

🚆 Special Trains announced between Ernakulam and Chennai Egmore to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season and Bakrid festival. Advance reservation opens at 08:00 hrs on 27.05.2026.#SouthernRailway #Chennai #Ernakulam #IndianRailways #Summer #Bakrid pic.twitter.com/GGM5246oZB — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 26, 2026

The railway zone also shared the coach composition details for the special services.

Coach composition and passenger facilities

As per the official announcement, the trains will have a mix of air-conditioned and non-AC coaches to cater to different categories of passengers.

The composition includes two AC two-tier coaches, three AC three-tier coaches, seven AC three-tier economy coaches, four sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two luggage-cum brake vans.

Southern Railway regularly operates special trains during festivals, long weekends and peak holiday periods to accommodate waiting lists and manage crowd pressure on key routes across Southern India.