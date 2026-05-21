Amid the intense summer heat wave, Central Railway has introduced additional special trains on high-demand routes to help passengers travel more comfortably between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The new services include a special train running between SMVB Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, along with a weekly special train connecting Panvel and Subedarganj railway station in Uttar Pradesh. These extra trains aim to meet the heavy passenger rush during the peak vacation season.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Summer Special train: Timings, Stoppages & Full Route

The special train between SMVB Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will operate twice a week on selected days. The train from SMVB Bengaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Train No. 16553) will run every Tuesday and Saturday. The return service from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to SMVB Bengaluru (Train No. 16554) will run every Sunday and Wednesday.

Train timings

The SMVB Bengaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train will depart at 20:35 hrs and arrive at the destination at 20:40 hrs the next day. Similarly, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to SMVB Bengaluru service will depart at 23:15 hrs and reach at 22:30 hrs the next day.

Route and major halts

The train will pass through several important stations, including Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj Junction, Belagavi, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi Junction, Karajgi, Davangere, and Sampige Road.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Special Train: Key Stops, Full Route & Schedule

The weekly summer special train between Panvel and Subedarganj (Train No. 04104) will run on 21 May and 28 May. In the return direction, Train No. 04103 from Subedarganj to Panvel will run on 27 May.

The Panvel–Subedarganj train will leave Panvel at 15:20 hrs on Thursday and reach Subedarganj at 18:00 hrs on Friday. In the return direction, the train will leave Subedarganj at 14:40 hrs on Wednesday and reach Panvel at 14:20 hrs on Thursday.

Route and key stops

The train passes through several important stations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Major halts include Kalyan, Nashik, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, and Manikpur. These stops help passengers from different regions board the train easily.