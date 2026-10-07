With Dasara celebrations approaching, South Western Railway has announced special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram and KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru. The unreserved trains will run on selected days in October to handle the extra rush during the festival.

The special trains will run on different dates and timings, giving passengers additional options between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ashokapuram during the festive period.

Here are the dates, timings, and stops for the special trains.

KSR Bengaluru–Ashokapuram special train: Schedule, timings, route

Train 06285 KSR Bengaluru–Ashokapuram will run on October 19, 20, and 21. It will leave KSR Bengaluru at 12:15 pm and reach Ashokapuram at 3:40 pm on the same day.

The return service, 06286 Ashokapuram–KSR Bengaluru, will operate on the same three days. It will depart Ashokapuram at 4:10 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm.

The train will stop at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadrahalli, Pandavapura, Shrirangapatna, Nagannaguli, Mysuru and Chamarajapuram in both directions.

Bengaluru–Mysuru special trains: Schedule, timings, route

Another pair of special trains will operate between KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru for five days.

Train 06287 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru will run on October 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. It will leave KSR Bengaluru at 9:15 pm and reach Mysuru at 12:20 am the following day.

The return service, 06288 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru, will run on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. It will depart Mysuru at 12:30 am and reach KSR Bengaluru at 3:30 am on the same day.

These services will stop at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Pandavapura in both directions.

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Eight-coach MEMU trains to add capacity

Both pairs of special trains will consist of eight MEMU coaches. As unreserved services, they aim to give passengers an additional travel option during the expected Dasara rush, particularly on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru route.

Extra services for smoother festive trave

The special trains are expected to help manage increased demand during the Dasara period, especially on the Bengaluru–Mysuru route.

The additional services will also give passengers more flexibility while planning their journeys during the festive season.