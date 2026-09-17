Western Railway has extended eight special train services for the upcoming festival season, with additional trips slated through November 2026. The extended services will provide services from Dadar, Udhna, Bandra Terminus and Valsad to destinations including Prayagraj, Agra Cantt, Subedarganj, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The update was shared by DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway, on its official X account.

As per the railway, the Train on Demand special services will run on specified days during October and November 2026 to help clear the additional passenger rush during the festival period.

Western Railway festival special trains: Check routes and dates

Train No. Route Extended run Trips 01908 Udhna–Agra Cantt Wednesdays, Oct 7–Nov 25 8 02200 Bandra Terminus–V. Lakshmibai JHS Saturdays, Oct 3–Nov 28 9 04106 Udhna–Prayagraj Jn. Mondays & Fridays, Oct 2–Nov 30 18 04120 Valsad–Subedarganj Sundays, Oct 4–Nov 29 9 04140 Dadar–Prayagraj Jn. Sundays, Oct 4–Nov 29 9 04156 Udhna–Subedarganj Tuesdays & Fridays, Oct 20–Nov 27 12 04176 Dadar–Subedarganj Tuesdays, Oct 6–Nov 24 8 04178 Valsad–Subedarganj Wednesdays, Oct 7–Nov 25 8

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Three extended special trains from Udhna

Passengers travelling from Udhna will have three extended special train services. Train No. 01980 Udhna-Agra Cantt will run every Wednesday from October 7 to November 25, with a total of eight trips.

Train No. 04106 Udhna-Prayagraj Junction will provide services on Mondays and Fridays, between October 2 and November 30. Western Railway has also announced 18 trips of this service, the highest among the eight trains mentioned in the post.

Another service, Train No. 04156 Udhna-Subedarganj, will run on Tuesdays and Fridays from October 20 to November 27, offering 12 trips during the festival season.

Dadar and Bandra Terminus passengers get more options

Two of the extended services will run from Dadar. Train No. 04140 Dadar-Prayagraj Junction will operate every Sunday starting from October 4 to November 29, with a total of nine trips.

Train No. 04176 Dadar-Subedarganj will run every Tuesday between October 6 and November 24. Eight trips of this service have been listed.

From Bandra Terminus, Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi will provide services every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, making nine trips.

Two extended services from Valsad

Passengers planning to travel from Valsad will have two special train options to Subedarganj.

Train No. 04120 Valsad-Subedarganj will be available every Sunday from October 4 to November 29, with nine trips. Train No. 04178 Valsad-Subedarganj will provide services from October 7 to November 25, with eight trips.

Western Railway has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and make use of the additional services during the upcoming festival.