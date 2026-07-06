To handle the growing passenger rush and make travel easier, South Central Railway has extended two special train services to support passengers travelling between northern, central, and southern India.

These include the Kanpur Central–SMVT Bengaluru special train and the Prayagraj–SSS Hubballi special train.

These extended special trains will continue running on their regular routes, giving passengers more options for long-distance travel during the busy season. You can check out the full schedule and route of these special trains below.

Kanpur – Bengaluru Special Train: Schedule and route

South Central Railway has extended the special train service between Kanpur Central Railway Station and SMVT Bengaluru to clear extra passenger rush.

The special train from Kanpur Central to SMVT Bengaluru (Train No. 04133) will run every Sunday from July 19, 2026, to September 27, 2026. Similarly, the return service ( Train No.04134) will run every Wednesday from July 22, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

The special train will passes through Fatehpur, Prayagraj Junction, Shankargarh, Dabhaura, Manikpur Junction, Satna, Katni Junction, Madan Mahal, Itarsi Junction, Nagpur Junction, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Kazipet Junction, Secunderabad Junction, Lingampalli, Vikarabad Junction, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur Junction, Guntakal Junction, Anantapur, Dharmavaram Junction, Hindupur, and Yelahanka Junction before reaching its final destination at SMVT Bengaluru.

Prayagraj–SSS Hubballi Special Train: Schedule and route

Another important extension has been made for the special train running between Prayagraj Junction Railway Station and SSS Hubballi Junction.

The special train from Prayagraj to Hubballi (Train No. 04113) will operate every Saturday from July 18, 2026 to September 26, 2026. The return train (Train No. 04114) will run every Thursday from July 21, 2026 to September 29, 2026.

During its journey, the special train will pass through Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah Junction, Bhind, Soni, Gwalior Junction, Shivpuri, Guna, Bina Junction, Bhopal Junction, Nagpur Junction, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Kazipet Junction, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone Junction, Anantapur, Dharmavaram Junction, Hindupur, Yelahanka Junction, Tumkur, Arsikere Junction, Davangere, and Haveri before reaching its final destination at SSS Hubballi Junction.