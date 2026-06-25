Indian Railways is seeing a large number of passengers on the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh route this summer season. Many people are travelling for work, studies, and to visit their families, which has increased the rush on regular trains.

To manage this growing demand, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services between Charlapalli and Tirupati.

These trains will help clear the extra rush and provide more travel options for passengers. The special services will run on select dates in June 2026 and aim to make travel easier and more comfortable during the busy season.

You can check out the train timings, schedule and stoppages here.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train between Charlapalli and Tirupati (Train No. 07819) will run on June 27, 2026 (Saturday). The train will depart from Charlapalli at 6:10 PM and reach Tirupati at 7:30 AM the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07820 will operate from Tirupati to Charlapalli on June 28, 2026 (Sunday). The train will depart from Tirupati at 3:00 PM and arrive at Charlapalli at 4:30 AM the next day.

Route and Important Halts

The special trains will pass through several important stations in both directions. These include Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta. These halts will help passengers from multiple regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh access the service conveniently.

Coach Composition and Facilities

To cater to different categories of passengers, the special trains will include AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

This mix of coaches is expected to provide affordable and comfortable travel options for all types of passengers, from long-distance passengers to general passengers.