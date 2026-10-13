South Central Railway has announced special trains between Vijayawada and Tirupati from October 13 to 16 to handle the extra passenger rush during the festive season.

The services will operate in both directions, connecting the two cities through several towns in Andhra Pradesh.

The overnight trains will stop at major stations along the route, including Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur. Passengers travelling to Tirupati or returning to Vijayawada can check the train timings and stoppages to plan their journey.

Vijayawada–Tirupati special trains: Departure and arrival timings

Train No. 07249 departs Vijayawada Junction at 9:30 pm and reaches Tirupati at 7:00 am the following day. The service will cover the route overnight, with halts at several stations before reaching its destination.

For the return journey, Train No. 07250 will leave Tirupati at 9:10 pm and arrive at Vijayawada Junction at 5:30 am the next day.

Which stations will the special trains stop at?

The trains will cover 17 stations, including the originating and destination stations. After leaving Vijayawada Junction, the service will stop at Peddavadlapudi, Duggirala and Tenali Junction. It will then pass through Nidubrolu, Bapatla, Chirala and Chinna Ganjam.

The next stops are Ongole, Singarayakonda, Kavali and Nellore, followed by Gudur Junction. Further along the route, the trains will halt at Venkatagiri, Sri Kalahasti and Renigunta Junction before reaching Tirupati.

These stops connect several towns along the route, allowing passengers to board or get off at stations closer to their starting point or destination. The service may also be useful for those travelling to Tirupati from coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Special trains add to travel options between the two cities

The additional services will give the Vijayawada–Tirupati route extra capacity for a limited period. With both trains scheduled to run overnight, passengers can choose timings that fit their travel plans.

The halt at Renigunta Junction also provides access to an important rail interchange near Tirupati, while stops at stations such as Tenali, Ongole and Gudur serve passengers travelling shorter distances along the route.