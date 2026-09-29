South Western Railway (SWR) and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have announced special train services to meet additional passenger demand during the upcoming holiday and festival season.

SWR will operate a one-trip special between Bengaluru Cantonment and Madgaon during the weekend holiday period, while NFR will run a weekly festival special connecting New Tinsukia in Assam with SMVT Bengaluru during the Puja, Diwali and Chhath season.

Bengaluru-Madgaon special to run on October 1

Train No. 06597 Bengaluru Cantonment-Madgaon Express Special will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:50 pm on October 1, 2026 and reach Madgaon at 6:10 pm on October 2.

The return service, Train No. 06598 Madgaon-Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special, will depart Madgaon at 8:40 am on October 4 and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:55 pm the same day.

The train will halt at SMVT Bengaluru, Chikbanavar, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar and Cancona in both directions.

The special service will have 23 coaches, including one AC Two-Tier, three AC Three-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and seven General Second Class coaches. It will also have two Second Class-cum-luggage and brake vans with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.

New Tinsukia-Bengaluru festival special to make 6 trips each way

Northeast Frontier Railway has announced a weekly special between New Tinsukia and SMVT Bengaluru to cater to the expected increase in travel during the Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival period.

Train No. 05952 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Special will depart New Tinsukia at 6:45 pm every Thursday from October 8 to November 12 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9:30 am on Sunday.

In the return direction, Train No. 05951 SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12:05 am every Monday from October 12 to November 16 and reach New Tinsukia at 4:25 pm on Wednesday. The service will make six trips in each direction.

The train will cover a long route through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with stoppages including Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Rangiya Junction, New Bongaigaon Junction, New Jalpaiguri Junction, Malda Town, Kharagpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada Junction, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Bangarapet, Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram.

The festival special will comprise 20 LHB coaches, including 18 AC Three-Tier coaches and two luggage, brake and generator car coaches.

The two special services will provide additional travel options on the Bengaluru-Goa and Assam-Bengaluru corridors during periods of higher passenger demand.