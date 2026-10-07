Bengaluru to Belagavi, Bidar Special trains: South Western Railway will operate special Express trains on the Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Bidar routes to handle the expected increase in passenger demand during the weekends and Dasara festival.

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The services will operate in October, with one round trip planned between SMVT Bengaluru and Belagavi and two round trips between Bengaluru Cantonment and Bidar.

Bengaluru-Belagavi special train on October 16

Train No. 06563 SMVT Bengaluru-Belagavi Express Special will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru at 7 pm on October 16 and reach Belagavi at 8:25 am the following day.

The return service, Train No. 06564 Belagavi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special, will depart Belagavi at 5:30 pm on October 17 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 5 am on October 18.

The train will halt at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur in both directions.

The service will have 18 coaches, comprising one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans equipped with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.

Bengaluru-Bidar special trains on two dates

On the Bengaluru Cantonment-Bidar route, South Western Railway will run two special round trips to meet the additional demand.

Train No. 06589 Bengaluru Cantonment-Bidar Express Special will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 11 pm on October 9 and October 16. It will reach Bidar at 2:15 pm the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06590 Bidar-Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special will leave Bidar at 4 pm on October 10 and October 17, reaching Bengaluru Cantonment at 9:45 am the following day.

These trains will stop at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi and Humnabad in both directions.

The Bengaluru Cantonment-Bidar special will have 19 coaches, including one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, three General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.