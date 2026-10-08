South Western Railway (SWR) will operate additional unreserved special trains on routes connecting KSR Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ashokapuram and Chamarajanagar to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic during the Dasara festival in Mysuru.

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The additional services will operate between October 16 and October 22, with different trains scheduled for multiple trips and routes. The services will use MEMU and conventional coaches, depending on the route.

KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru, Ashokapuram special trains

Train Nos. 06285/06286 between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram will make three round trips on October 19, 20 and 21. Train 06285 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 12:15 pm and reach Ashokapuram at 3:40 pm the same day. The return service, Train 06286, will depart Ashokapuram at 4:10 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm.

The eight-coach MEMU service will stop at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadrahalli, Pandavapura, Shrirangapattana, Naganahalli, Mysuru and Chamarajapuram in both directions.

SWR will also run Train Nos. 06287/06288 between KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru for six trips. Train 06287 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 9:15 pm from October 16 to October 21 and arrive in Mysuru at 12:20 am the following day.

The return Train 06288 will depart Mysuru at 12:30 am on October 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 3:30 am. The eight-coach MEMU trains will halt at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Pandavapura.

Mysuru-Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar services

Train Nos. 06297/06298 will operate six trips between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru. Train 06297 will leave Mysuru at 11:15 pm from October 16 to October 21 and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 2:50 am the next day.

The return service, Train 06298, will depart KSR Bengaluru at 3:15 am on October 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 and reach Mysuru at 6:30 am. These trains will have 19 coaches and stop at Shrirangapattana, Pandavapura, Byadrahalli, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi and Kengeri.

SWR will additionally operate two special round trips between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar on October 21. Train 06293 will leave Mysuru at 9:30 pm and reach Chamarajanagar at 11:20 pm. Train 06294 will depart Chamarajanagar at 11:50 pm and reach Mysuru at 1:50 am on October 22.

The service will have 20 coaches and stop at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyal Gangavadi Halt.

Another Mysuru-Chamarajanagar special pair, Train Nos. 06289/06290, will run on October 21. Train 06289 will depart Mysuru at 12:10 am and reach Chamarajanagar at 2 am. The return service will leave Chamarajanagar at 2:30 am and arrive in Mysuru at 4:15 am.

These trains will run with 19 coaches and cover the same intermediate stations as the other Mysuru-Chamarajanagar service.

The additional trains are aimed at providing more unreserved travel options for passengers travelling to and from Mysuru during the Dasara festival period.