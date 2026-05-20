In a significant boost for rail passengers, the East Coast Railway has introduced a new special train service between Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh and Khurda Road Junction in Odisha.

The move comes amid the sharp rise in passenger demand on this route in recent months. The new train is expected to ease travel pressure considerably and offer a more convenient and direct connectivity option for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Here are all the key details regarding the special train service, including its schedule, route, and stoppages.

On which dates will the special train run?

The special train service between Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Khurda Road will run for a limited period to manage the extra passenger rush on the route. The train from Jhansi to Khurda Road will operate from May 22 to May 26, while the return service from Khurda Road to Jhansi will run from May 24 to May 28.

Important stations on the route

During its journey, the train will pass through several important railway stations across different states. Major stations on the route include Gwalior, Etawah, Subedarganj, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Gaya, NSCB Junction Gomoh, Adra, Hijli, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Naraj Marthapur, and Bhubaneswar before reaching Khurda Road.

Apart from these major stations, the train will also stop at Datia, Sonagir, Dabra, Sanichara, Malanpur, Gohad Road, Soni, Bhind, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Narayan Road, Koderma, Parasnath, Bankura, Bishnupur, and Midnapore.

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Better connectivity for passengers

This special train has been introduced to facilitate easier travel for passengers due to heavy passenger rush on this route. It will improve direct connectivity and reduce the need to change trains multiple times. This service will especially help passengers from smaller stations by giving them better access to long-distance travel options on this route.