Train travel between northern and southern India is set to get a bit easier this month for hundreds of railway passengers, as North Central Railway has announced a special train between Kanpur Central in Uttar Pradesh and Tiruchchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

These additional trains have been introduced to handle higher passenger movement on the route and to reduce pressure on regular services.

The schedule of these trains includes limited trips in both directions over selected dates. Check out all the details related to these services below.

Special Train: Schedule & Timings

Train No From – To Operation Dates Departure timings Arrival Timings 01927 Kanpur Central – Tiruchchirappalli 17 and 24 June 8:10 AM 8:40 AM ( Third day) 01928 Tiruchchirappalli -Kanpur Central 19 and 26 June 11:45 PM 4:30 AM ( Fourth day)

The special train between Kanpur Central and Tiruchchirappalli (Train No. 01927) will run on June 17 and June 24, 2026 (Wednesdays). The train will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:10 AM and will reach Tiruchchirappalli at 8:40 AM on the third day of its journey.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Tiruchchirappalli and Kanpur Central (Train No. 01928) will run on June 19 and June 26, 2026 (Fridays). The train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 11:45 PM and will arrive at Kanpur Central at 4:30 AM on the fourth day.

Advance reservation open

The reservation for these trains was opened yesterday at 8:00 AM from the Southern Railway end. You can book your tickets now.

Relief for Long-Distance passengers

These special trains are expected to benefit passengers travelling between northern and southern India, particularly those heading to Kanpur, Tiruchchirappalli, and nearby regions. The special services aim to ease waiting lists and provide additional seating capacity during the travel period.