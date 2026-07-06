A major update has been announced for passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Due to high passenger demand, South Coast Railway has extended special train services between Solapur and Anakapalle.

The extension will help passengers travelling across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The services will continue with the same timings, stoppages, and coach composition, so passengers will not face any change in their existing travel plans.

With this extension, railways aim to provide smoother travel and better handling of passenger rush on this busy inter-state route. Check out the special train route and stoppages below.

Solapur-Anakapalle Special Trains: Schedule and route

Sl. No. Train No. From – To Day of Service Existing Service Up To Extended Up To 1 01477 Solapur – Anakapalle Friday July 10, 2026 July 17, 2026 to September 25, 2026. 2 01478 Anakapalle – Solapur Saturday July11, 2026 July 18, 2026 to September 26, 2026

The special train between Solapur and Anakapalle (Train No. 01477) will continue to run every Friday, with services extended from July 17, 2026 to September 25, 2026.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Anakapalle and Solapur (Train No. 01478) will operate every Saturday, with extension from July 18, 2026 to September 26, 2026.

Key route and major stations

During its journey, the special train will pass through several stations including Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot Jn, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Jn, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada Jn, Tenali Jn, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Sri Kalahasti, Renigunta Jn, Tirupati, Pakala Jn, Piler, Madanapalle Rd, Kadiri, Dharmavaram Jn, Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Adoni, Manthralayam Rd, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Wadi Jn, Kalaburagi, Ganagapur Road, Dudhani, Akalkot Road, and Solapur Jn. in both the directions.

Improved connectivity & easier travel for passengers

The extension of this special train will help passengers who travel regularly between Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh for work, education, healthcare, and pilgrimage. It improves access between major cities as well as smaller towns along the route.

The service also reduces the need for multiple train changes and helps ease crowding on other long-distance trains. With regular weekly operations, it ensures smoother and more reliable travel on this busy inter-state railway line throughout the year.